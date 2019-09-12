Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — A Berks County physician has been charged with overprescribing opioids. The Berks County District Attorney’s Office began investigating Dr. Robert Schorschinsky and his practices at Penn Family Medicine in 2017.
Investigators discovered that patients were being prescribed between 288% and 800% higher doses of controlled substances than the dosage limits set by the CDC.
They also found that Schorschinsky helped two staff members and a third person obtain thousands of opioids for street sales.
