BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bethlehem are searching for a man who assaulted a woman at a cemetery. The incident happened at the Nisky Hill Cemetery, around 10 a.m. on Aug. 31.
According to police, the woman was paying respects to a loved one when she was assaulted by the suspect.
Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-8 white male, believed to be in his 30s, with a medium build. He was clean shaven and wearing light-colored pants, possible a long-sleeve T-shirt, and a flat-brimmed white baseball-style cap.
Anyone with information about this suspect or incident can contact police at 610-865-7187.
