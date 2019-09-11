Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police tell Eyewitness News at least one victim has come forward after at least three women were attacked on North 15th Street over the weekend. This comes as officers continue to search for a suspect they say tried to abduct the women in North Philadelphia.
Surveillance video shows two of the attacks Sunday morning in Philadelphia’s Francisville section.
Police Searching For Man Wanted In At Least 3 Attacks On Women In North Philadelphia
A third attack happened minutes later.
All of the attacks happened along the 800 block of North 15th Street.
