Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a 23-year-old woman they say may have been killed by a stray bullet. Crystal Roman-Benitez was sitting on the front steps of her home when she was shot and killed.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of North 9th Street in North Philadelphia.
Police say Roman-Benitez was shot in the head and died at the hospital.
A second victim, a 54-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder. He’s in stable condition.
No one has been arrested.
You must log in to post a comment.