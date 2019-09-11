  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a 23-year-old woman they say may have been killed by a stray bullet. Crystal Roman-Benitez was sitting on the front steps of her home when she was shot and killed.

Credit: CBS3

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of North 9th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say Roman-Benitez was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

A second victim, a 54-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder. He’s in stable condition.

No one has been arrested.

