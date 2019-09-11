PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A festival that features beer and Bavarian pretzels is bound to be a good time. Philadelphia is the fourth-best city in the country for Oktoberfest celebrations, a new survey says.
WalletHub.com compared the 100 largest cities in the country and used 24 categories to find 2019’s Best Places for Oktoberfest Celebrations.
For those who are unaware, the German tradition is a weekslong festival with beer as its focal point.
They often begin in mid-September and run until the first Sunday in October.
Another important feature at an Oktoberfest is soft pretzels.
Philadelphia is tied with Las Vegas, Orlando, and Buffalo for first in the Most Pretzel Shops per capita category.
Philadelphia was also ranked the city with the lowest DUI-related fatalities per capita.
Another category was Oktoberfest Festivals and Parties per capita, which Philadelphia ranked No. 38 – Jersey City tied San Diego, Sacramento, and Tampa for the most Oktoberfest festivals and parties.
Here are some upcoming Oktoberfests in the Philadelphia area:
1. The Bourse House Oktoberfest – Sept. 21
2. Oktoberfest at Craft Hall – Sept. 20 to Oct. 6
3. South Street Oktoberfest – Sept. 21
4. PHLOktoberfest 2019 at Frankford Hall – Sept. 21
5. Newtown Beerfest – Sept. 21
6. Oktoberfest Live! at XFINITY Live! – Sept. 21
7. Bloktoberfest – Sept. 28
8. UpToberfest Oktoberfest at Uptown Beer Garden – Sept. 28
9. Kennett Brewfest – Sept. 28
10. Ardmore Oktoberfest – Sept. 28
11. Oktoberfest at the Philadelphia Museum of Art – Wednesday nights from Oct. 2 through 30
12. Roxtoberfest – Oct. 5
13. Morgan’s Pier Oktoberfest – Oct. 5
