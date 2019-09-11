Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — GayBINGO is back for another season! The wildly popular monthly event returns to raise money for those living with HIV.
It’s the most fabulous time of the year with the return of GayBINGO in Philadelphia.
This event is a tradition that has entertained the masses for over 20 years, with plenty of flare and fun to raise funds for one important cause.
The first GayBINGO is this Saturday at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, located at Broad and Mount Vernon Streets. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit www.aidsfundphilly.org.
