At Least 1 Person Taken Into Custody Following Report Of Robbery In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person has been taken into custody following a report of a robbery in Center City. Philadelphia police were called to the 1300 block of Locust Street, near the intersection of Juniper Street, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person has been taken into custody following a report of a robbery in Center City. Philadelphia police were called to the 1300 block of Locust Street, near the intersection of Juniper Street, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No word on how many suspects were involved or what they were targeting.
You must log in to post a comment.