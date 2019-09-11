Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a double shooting in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Aspen Street, around 10:15 a.m.
According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot once in the hip and was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
