Comments
ARIZONA (CBS) – An Arizona high school team’s dance routine is truly something out of this world! The Walden Grove High PAC dance team pulled off a perfectly choreographed “Avengers”-themed homecoming routine this year.
Dressed as superheroes from the Marvel cinematic universe, the dance team brought those characters to life, taking the audience on an intergalactic trip through the hugely popular box office hits “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
The stellar moves should come as no surprise as these incredible dancers have pulled off “Harry Potter”- and “Monster’s Inc.”-themed routines in the past.
The PAC dance team even found their way onto national shows like “America’s Got Talent.”
