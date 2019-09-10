Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people have been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in the city’s Bella Vista neighborhood. According to police, this incident unfolded at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.
Police say three women were struck by a vehicle traveling in reverse.
All three were taken to Jefferson Hospital. Two of the women are in critical condition, while the third female is listed as stable.
The driver remained on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
