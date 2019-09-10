BREAKING:Police Searching For Man Wanted In At Least 3 Attacks On Women In North Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for for at least three attacks on women that all occurred in North Philadelphia on Sunday. It all started at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday when police say two women were attacked within a five-minute span.

Police have surveillance video of both attacks.

One attack occurred on the 800 block of North 15th Street, when the suspect grabbed a girl from behind. The victim screamed and began smacking the suspect, who then let her go and walked away.

In other incidents, surveillance video shows the same suspect grabbing two young women and attacking them. Police are asking the two women in the video to come forward.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say they received a call prior to all three attacks for an indecent exposure that occurred in the same area as the attacks. They believe the same man may also be responsible for the indecent exposure.

The suspect is considered a major threat to the community. Police say he typically hides in basements or alleyways before attacking his victims.

