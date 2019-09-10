PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for for at least three attacks on women that all occurred in North Philadelphia on Sunday. It all started at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday when police say two women were attacked within a five-minute span.
Police have surveillance video of both attacks.
.@PhillyPolice release new video showing two more attacks within 30 minutes of each other from this past Sunday on N 15 between Parrish and Brown. Police have no arrests and are concerned there are other victims. Looks to be attempted abductions and assault. pic.twitter.com/X35cg6e1A2
— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) September 10, 2019
One attack occurred on the 800 block of North 15th Street, when the suspect grabbed a girl from behind. The victim screamed and began smacking the suspect, who then let her go and walked away.
In other incidents, surveillance video shows the same suspect grabbing two young women and attacking them. Police are asking the two women in the video to come forward.
Police say they received a call prior to all three attacks for an indecent exposure that occurred in the same area as the attacks. They believe the same man may also be responsible for the indecent exposure.
The suspect is considered a major threat to the community. Police say he typically hides in basements or alleyways before attacking his victims.
