By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager missing since last month. Police say 15-year-old Catherine Wade was last seen on Friday night, Aug. 6 on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.

Catherine Wade missing west Philadelphia teen

Officials say she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and carrying a purse.

If you have any information on Catherine Wade’s whereabouts, please contact authorities.

