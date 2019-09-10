Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager missing since last month. Police say 15-year-old Catherine Wade was last seen on Friday night, Aug. 6 on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.
Officials say she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and carrying a purse.
If you have any information on Catherine Wade’s whereabouts, please contact authorities.
