BREAKING:Police Searching For Man Wanted In At Least 3 Attacks On Women In North Philadelphia
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers, Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Wells Fargo Center gave a sneak peek at its enormous, new kinetic 4K scoreboard on Tuesday. It can transform into multiple configurations while the games are happening on the court and ice.

Also new this season is the Center City Club. It’s an exclusive area for select premium season ticket holders. The club features 27 live-action TV screens, two 50-foot-long bars and a kitchen.

The Flyers home opener is on Oct. 9 and the Sixers begin play on Oct. 23.

Comments