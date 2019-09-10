Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Wells Fargo Center gave a sneak peek at its enormous, new kinetic 4K scoreboard on Tuesday. It can transform into multiple configurations while the games are happening on the court and ice.
Welcome to the new age. pic.twitter.com/8sHTcJiDlt
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 10, 2019
Also new this season is the Center City Club. It’s an exclusive area for select premium season ticket holders. The club features 27 live-action TV screens, two 50-foot-long bars and a kitchen.
The Flyers home opener is on Oct. 9 and the Sixers begin play on Oct. 23.
You must log in to post a comment.