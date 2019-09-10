



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The governors of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are urging President Donald Trump to act on gun control by supporting a universal background check bill, and to outlaw assault weapons. They joined nine other Democratic governors in writing a letter to the president and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is trying to revive his bipartisan background check bill with West Virginia’s Joe Manchin. The bill failed after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats are engaging in “theatrics” over gun control legislation, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “people are dying” because the Senate leader refuses to act.

After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress appears no closer to approving legislation to curb gun violence as President Donald Trump wavers on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.

“Lives are at stake,” Pelosi told reporters, visibly shaken by questions asking if the House could have done more.

“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” Pelosi said. “If you are annoyed with my impatience it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”

McConnell refuses to allow a vote on a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases because he says it’s not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.

For Democratic leaders, who held a press conference Monday pushing action on guns, “It’s all about trying to scare people,” McConnell said.

