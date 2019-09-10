By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hasbro, Local TV, Monopoly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A classic board game is getting a makeover to celebrate women’s empowerment. “Ms. Monopoly” is a new take on Hasbro’s Monopoly.

In the new version, females will earn more money than their male challengers.

Women collect $240 Monopoly dollars every time they pass “Go,” but men get the usual $200.

Another change is that players don’t buy properties. They invest in inventions created by women.

The game is now available to pre-order.

