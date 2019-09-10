Fire Destroys Malvern Tire Shop

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Malvern news


MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) – A tire shop in Malvern, Chester County was destroyed after an overnight fire. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Planebrook Road.

Crews arrived at Baird and Rudolph Tires to find heavy flames shooting from the back of the building.

No one was hurt.

Officials are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

