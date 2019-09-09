  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman was found shot dead inside a minivan after crashing into a house in East Germantown. A manhunt is now underway for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police say the woman was behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey minivan when she was shot. The van then crashed into a home on the 600 block of East Price Street, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators found at least four bullet holes in the car.

The woman’s identity has not been released but police believe she lived in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

