PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman was found shot dead inside a minivan after crashing into a house in East Germantown. A manhunt is now underway for the person who pulled the trigger.
Police say the woman was behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey minivan when she was shot. The van then crashed into a home on the 600 block of East Price Street, around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The woman was pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators found at least four bullet holes in the car.
Police say a woman was shot and the minivan she was driving at the time crashed into this home on E Price Street in East Germantown around 11pm last night. Authorities say the 22 year old victim died. Live update at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/pr32hFoIPK
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 9, 2019
The woman’s identity has not been released but police believe she lived in the area.
The incident remains under investigation.
