PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though the season opener got off to a slow start for the Philadelphia Eagles, fans are still pumped about the win over the Washington Redskins. Birds fans are still flying high as there was a steady flow of customers buying new gear at the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It’s definitely an experience you want to see live, so I’m glad I got to experience it,” Lisa Roberto said.
In his first game back with the Birds, DeSean Jackson scored two touchdowns. However, during the first half of the game, boos rained down on the team as the Birds were down 17-0 at one point.
“That’s part of Philly, though, and I think the players recognize that and they know that if they do boo they probably deserve some boos, and they know they gotta step it up, which they did,” Rachel Rinaldi said.
Despite the boos, the fans are still confident about the rest of the season.
“I’m always confident,” Rinaldi said. “We’re going to the Super Bowl, that’s an easy question.”
CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.
