PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Uber driver was shot after being caught in crossfire in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, police say. The incident happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike on Monday.
Police say the 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right index finger while he was in his vehicle.
The victim was not the intended target and was caught in crossfire, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities remained on scene to investigate the incident.
