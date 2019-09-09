By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is not happy after their field hockey team wasn’t able to finish a game at Kent State. On Saturday, Temple was facing off against Maine in a matchup at Kent State University.

After playing a full game and one overtime, the coaches were informed they needed to stop play in order to accommodate a planned fireworks display prior to the Kent State football game.

The teams complied and ended the match in a scoreless tie.

“The circumstances that prevented the completion of our field hockey contest against Maine on Saturday are simply unacceptable and our student-athletes and coaches deserved better,” said Temple University Athletics Director Dr. Patrick Kraft. “Fairness and equality are essential in the mission of college sports and I am disappointed for the student athletes at Maine and Temple whose competition was not deemed worthy to finish.”

The statement also praised head coach Susan Ciufo, her staff and the student-athletes for the way they handled the situation.

Comments