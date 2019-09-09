PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is not happy after their field hockey team wasn’t able to finish a game at Kent State. On Saturday, Temple was facing off against Maine in a matchup at Kent State University.
Well… that's a new one.
Today's game at @KentState has been declared a "no contest" after Kent State administration came onto the field prior to the second overtime half and called off the game to allow the noontime Kent football game to begin on time.
— UMaine Field Hockey (@UMaineFH) September 7, 2019
After playing a full game and one overtime, the coaches were informed they needed to stop play in order to accommodate a planned fireworks display prior to the Kent State football game.
We regret today’s game had to be stopped during overtime play per field guidelines as previously discussed. We recognize the hard work and dedication of all student-athletes. The safety of our community, including student-athletes and visitors is always our first consideration.
— Kent State Field Hockey (@KentStFH) September 7, 2019
The teams complied and ended the match in a scoreless tie.
“The circumstances that prevented the completion of our field hockey contest against Maine on Saturday are simply unacceptable and our student-athletes and coaches deserved better,” said Temple University Athletics Director Dr. Patrick Kraft. “Fairness and equality are essential in the mission of college sports and I am disappointed for the student athletes at Maine and Temple whose competition was not deemed worthy to finish.”
The statement also praised head coach Susan Ciufo, her staff and the student-athletes for the way they handled the situation.
