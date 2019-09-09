Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vegas and Miami are known hot spots for bachelor and bachelorette parties, but did you know that Philadelphia is also a popular destination for brides to be? The City of Brotherly Love came in ninth on WeddingWire’s study of the most popular bachelorette destinations of 2019.
Vegas and Los Angeles topped the list for ladies.
On the flip side, Atlantic City was the 10th-most popular among men.
Vegas and Miami were tops for grooms to be.
