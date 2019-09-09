Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was killed after crashing into a tree in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Police say 38-year-old Alexis Montanez, a 17-year veteran assigned to the 9th District, died at the scene.
The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.
Police say Montanez was driving his 2007 Infiniti westbound on Holme Avenue when he lost control of his car and hit a tree.
Montanez sustained internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s not known how Montanez lost control of his vehicle.
