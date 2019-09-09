Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot five times in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Monday. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Amber Street at approximately 4:40 p.m.
Police say the man was shot twice in the right thigh, once in the lower back, once in the abdomen and once more in the groin.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation continues.
