Comments
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Haverford Township officials will hold their first meeting Monday night since they unexpectedly shut down the Bon Air Fire Company. They’re expected to talk about the decision to close the volunteer fire company last week after they found out about a firefighter’s ties to a group some people consider extremist.
Township commissioners made the move after the fire company refused to accept the firefighter’s resignation.
The fire company responded last week — urging officials to reconsider their decision citing safety concerns. The closest fire company is a half-mile away.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
