By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Local, Local TV


BENSALEM, Pa (CBS) — The Bensalem Township Police Department has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pennsylvania to get help for people suffering from substance abuse. Under the program, people can go to the police station and live chat with a drug treatment professional.

Those professionals will then look for an open bed where they can get treatment.

“You hear a lot of stories about no beds available, you have to just know where to look sometimes. We’re working with a lot of different organizations, a lot of people out there trying to work together and bring this together,” Director of Public Safety Fred Harran said.

Officials say the video assessment will speed up the process of getting users help.

Police emphasize anyone who comes in looking for help will not be arrested for drug possession.

