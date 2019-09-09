Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside a Washington Township Walmart store. The incident happened Thursday at the store on Route 42 in Turnersville.
According to Washington Township police, Robert McKeown Jr., of Blackwood, inappropriately touched the young girl twice while she was shopping with her mother inside the store.
After McKeown was confronted by the girl’s mother, police say he left the area in a silver sedan.
McKeown turned himself into police on Saturday.
McKeown has been charged with sexual assault and is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a hearing.
