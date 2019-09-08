



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in an attempted abduction of a young woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing the girl from behind. The girl then immediately began screaming for help while smacking the suspect. He then let her go and walked away.

“He definitely was trying to take her,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor heard the woman’s screams from inside his home but didn’t think anything of it until he checked his front door security camera that captured the incident.

The video showed the attacker casually walk away after letting go of the woman.

“It’s a good thing she fought back. Maybe he was just trying to get out of dodge,” a neighbor said.

The attempted abduction also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street. After the woman broke free, she quickly walked over to them.

In the video, you can hear her shaken voice.

It appears she says, “He was just trying to abduct me.”

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the woman.

Officers now want to find the suspect for questioning.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 40 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build and balding.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

“I’ve got daughters so I hope they catch him because that’s not cool,” a neighbor said. “Trying to snatch up your girls out here.”

The woman is doing OK, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-3090.