PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in an attempted abduction of a young woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing the girl from behind. The girl then immediately began screaming for help before he let her go and walked away.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between 40 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build and balding.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-3090.
