PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a man is shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Shell casings littered the 4900 block of Laurens Street, where the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
“We’ve located five shell casings and a couple of projectiles, also a cell phone, which may or may not have been the decedent’s,” Philadelphia Police Captain, Lee Strollo said.
Investigators are checking homes for surveillance video as they search for a suspect.
