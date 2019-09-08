  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a man is shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Shell casings littered the 4900 block of Laurens Street, where the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“We’ve located five shell casings and a couple of projectiles, also a cell phone, which may or may not have been the decedent’s,” Philadelphia Police Captain, Lee Strollo said.

Investigators are checking homes for surveillance video as they search for a suspect.

