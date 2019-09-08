  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles got off to a good start in his Jacksonville Jaguars debut on Sunday. But he was forced to leave the game early with an injury.

Foles apparently injured his shoulder while being hit on a deep touchdown pass to second-year receiver DJ Chark.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the team tweeted shortly after that Foles has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

 

