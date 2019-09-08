PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles got off to a good start in his Jacksonville Jaguars debut on Sunday. But he was forced to leave the game early with an injury.
Foles apparently injured his shoulder while being hit on a deep touchdown pass to second-year receiver DJ Chark.
Nick Foles with an absolute DIME 🎯
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/jZ0by2rzGg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the team tweeted shortly after that Foles has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles ruled out with a left shoulder injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019
INJURY UPDATE:
QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.