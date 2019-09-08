  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS3 Pet Project, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment gives an update on the dogs that were rescued from Lancaster County home due to animal welfare concerns.

The animals are now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

See the video for the full update.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

KIARA: 4-year-old  pittie mix, she is dog friendly, but she is not a big fan of cats. She has been approved for home with children of any age.

SUSIE SPARKLES: What a perfect name! A 4-year-old Shih Tzu mix, who was taken to the shelter as a stray and now is looking for her “fur-ever” home.

BELLA: She is an 8-year-old calico cat, she is a friendly and lovable cat looking for a loving home.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.

