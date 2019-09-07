PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night out on the town ends in violence after a man is stabbed outside of a night club in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Police say the stabbing happened outside Euphoria Night Club on the 700 block of Adams Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Eyewitness News was told when police first arrived to the scene, they were not able to find the victim. But investigators say they found the surveillance video that captured the stabbing.
Police say the suspect involved is now in custody.
Eyewitness News was also told that the suspect and the victim may have known each other and this incident may be the result of previous arguments between the two.
It is believed that the victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where police say he is expected to survive his injuries.
CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.
