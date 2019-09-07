  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night out on the town ends in violence after a man is stabbed outside of a night club in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Police say the stabbing happened outside Euphoria Night Club on the 700 block of Adams Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Eyewitness News was told when police first arrived to the scene, they were not able to find the victim. But investigators say they found the surveillance video that captured the stabbing.

Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 10-Year-Old Girl In South Jersey Walmart

Police say the suspect involved is now in custody.

Eyewitness News was also told that the suspect and the victim may have known each other and this incident may be the result of previous arguments between the two.

It is believed that the victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.

Comments