By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby found inside of his home in Philadelphia’s Tioga section. Police say they found the child unresponsive just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, inside the residence along the 1600 block of W. Erie Avenue.

Medics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Police say they have taken the child’s mother into custody as they continue to investigate this incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

