



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother is in police custody in connection to the suspicious death of her 4-month-old child. The baby boy was found unresponsive just before 9:30 a.m. inside a Tioga house along on the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue on Saturday morning. The boy was pronounced dead just minutes later.

The boy was found on the third floor in a middle bedroom of what neighbors say is a boarding home. Investigators believe the boy lived at the home.

Neighbors say the mother moved in around March.

“When I came out there were police in front of my door, police down the street and an ambulance,” neighbor Russell Turner said. “It’s just a tragedy that it happens in our neighborhood.”

After the baby was found unresponsive, neighbors saw the boy’s mother with police.

“She was outside the house, out on a cellphone. She was out on a cellphone. She didn’t really have no more cry, no tears in her emotion yet, but it’s coming,” neighbor Lawrence Seals said.

Neighbors believe she called her sister earlier for help.

“I heard she called her sister that night it all happened and the sister didn’t get there until that morning,” Turner said.

At this time, the mother has not yet been charged with a crime, but Philadelphia police homicide detectives are still investigating.

As the community searches for answers, neighbors have begun grieving the life lost of an innocent baby boy.

“That’s sad. He didn’t even live his life yet,” neighbor Markeema Harrison said. “That’s not fair at all to that baby. I don’t know if the money has anything to do with it, but if she did, she deserves to go to jail.”

The mother remains in police custody but still has not been charged with a crime.

Authorities have not released the names of the mother or the boy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.