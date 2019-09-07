



BETHLEHEM, Pa (CBS) — Police in Bethlehem are trying to find the culprits responsible for a rash of tire slashing throughout Lehigh County over the past week. Authorities say over 60 vehicles’ tires were punctured between on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate. We just got new tires too,” Logan Malia, who had his tires slashed, said. “I know my mom is pretty frustrated, but what are you going to do?”

Frustration is building in Bethlehem after nearly 70 tires were slashed Wednesday night, including two on Malia’s mom’s minivan.

“I came out and all the tires are flat and I went in the house and was like, ‘What’s going on?'” Malia said.

The tires were slashed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say the vandalism was random.

“I don’t know what these kids are doing,” Malia said. “I guess they’re bored, but there’s other things they could be doing with their time instead of slashing tires.”

While Bethlehem police were investigating, Pennsylvania State Police were investigating tires slashed elsewhere in town.

“This is certainly a major incident,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Multiple tires were also slashed at the Hilton Garden Inn and Copperhead Grill on Airport Road.

State police say it’s an open investigation. They’re looking for a male in a silver or gray sedan.

“They need to stop. The police are on them, we’re looking for them,” Branosky said.

“This is a serious offense,” Malia said. “It’s not just our cars that were affected, it’s 40-60 cars and that’s just something you don’t hear of everyday.”

Anyone with information on the tire slashings is being asked to contact authorities at 610-865-7187 or 610-861-2026.