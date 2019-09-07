LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Bethlehem Police and State Police from the Bethlehem barracks are investigating a rash of tire slashings throughout Lehigh County. Authorities say over 60 vehicles had their tires punctured between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
Over 40 vehicles had their tires punctured in areas of Jefferson Ave, Memorial Ave, Washington Ave and surrounding streets, according to Bethlehem police.
State police say they found another 25 vehicles with slashed tires when they responded to locations in Lehigh County, including at the Copperhead Grille and along the 2900 block of Hoover Avenue.
Authorities are asking anyone with information or anyone who feels they may have also been victimized call the Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7187 or the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Barracks at 610-861-2026.
