By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to an arson in West Philadelphia. According to police, just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, two suspects allegedly threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail through the front window of a home on the 5000 block of Irving Street.

A witness told police they heard glass break and saw two males with hoodies tied around their faces in front of the residence.

That is when they say one of the suspects threw what looked like a Molotov cocktail through the front window. Which led to the first floor of the home becoming fully engulfed.

A neighboring property was also damaged.

The Fire Marshall has declared this incident an arson as authorities continue to search for the suspects.

