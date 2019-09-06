PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the football season this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Redskins. And with it comes a new hype video!
The team released their 2019 season kickoff video Friday morning. It’s titled “Let’s Fly,” and it features the players and fans getting ready for the game to the tune of “Feeling Good.”
“Every year we look to present a theme that captures the spirit of the team and our brand,” said Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing. “This year’s video is about how the team and Eagles fans everywhere are celebrating the kickoff of the 2019 season.”
Let’s Fly.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/RSJQVnVK3q
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2019
The video, created in partnership with Eagles Entertainment and 160over90, showcases the many types of fans that are loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Get ready for the game with Sunday kickoff at 11:30 a.m.on CBS3.
You must log in to post a comment.