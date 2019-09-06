  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Turnersville news


TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl in a South Jersey Walmart. Police say the incident happened at the Walmart on State Highway 42 in Turnersville on Thursday between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect inappropriately touched the girl twice while she was shopping with her mother. When the girl’s mother confronted the suspect, he fled in a silver sedan.

Credit: CBS3

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5-foot-6 with bright blue eyes, thick brown hair and unkempt facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-256-1212.

