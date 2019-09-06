



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles season kicks off this Sunday and it looks like we couldn’t ask for a better afternoon to toss the pigskin around. Obviously when we think football the first things that come to mind are cooler temperatures, sweatshirts and the change to the Fall season.

Most years though we have to wait a couple of weeks before we get a true first fall-like feeling for the games here in Philly. This year, however, we get an early taste of fall with the very first game of the season. The Birds take on their divisional opponent, the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. at The Linc and it looks to be absolutely gorgeous.

The gates to parking lots are going to open up Sunday morning and we should expect a nice mix of sun and clouds as the tailgaters make their way down to South Philly and set up the grills, tents, and coolers. Temperatures early on in the day Sunday should sit somewhere in the low 60s, meaning you could need a sweatshirt or light jacket to go along with your morning coffee.

As the morning progresses temperatures will slowly creep higher and by the time many folks are filtering into the stadium, we will be approaching our afternoon high temperatures. Throughout the game time it will remain wonderful. A partly cloudy sky allows temperatures to warm up but not get overly hot and with humidity a non-factor, it really will be a great afternoon for football. High temperatures during game time will climb into the upper 70s to around 80°.

Some other good news is that while you may need the light coat at times in the morning at least it will not be a rain jacket, as conditions are likely to stay dry all day.

Overall it doesn’t seem like we could ask for a better kickoff to the Eagles season. Have a great time to everyone going to the game! E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!