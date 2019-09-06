Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Kensington

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington. It happened near the intersection of Jasper Street and East Westmoreland Street, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

At least one person was taken to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

