Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Kensington

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington. It happened near the intersection of Jasper Street and East Westmoreland Street, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
At least one person was taken to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
