



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fifty-five dogs, including 29 puppies, will soon be up for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA. The dogs were surrendered by an owner who state officials say was running an unlicensed breeding business in Lancaster County.

The dogs will not be up for adoption for a few weeks because officials say some of them need to be nursed back to health. It’s a situation they see far too often.

“The thing that makes it easier is knowing that we’re taking them out of that horrible situation,” Nicole Wilson, with the PSPCA, said.

Volunteers at the PSPCA have their hands full after receiving a tip of an alleged illegal breeder in Lancaster County.

Now they have the monumental task of caring for 55 dogs rescued — some of them suffering from respiratory issues and at least one from pneumonia.

“They were in crates and multiple dogs in the same crate,” Wilson said, “and just urine and fecal matter accumulating inside and to the point where it was going outside those crates.”

Wilson would not name the person in question, but the dogs were taken from a house in Narvon, Lancaster County, on Wednesday.

The dogs removed from the property include 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pomskis and a Doberman Pinscher.

It was the third large-scale removal job the SPCA had to do this week.

“Don’t ever take on more than what you can handle,” Wilson said. “Clearly, you have somebody who is an individual trying to deal with 55 dogs and puppies.”

The SPCA says many of the puppies were surrendered and once they’re healthy, many of them will be put up for adoption.

They say that should take a few weeks.

The adult dogs are currently wrapped up in the court case. Once that’s resolved, they’ll be put up for adoption.