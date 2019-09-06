By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators say the rectory attached to the West Philadelphia church that was ravaged by a fire last week was in deplorable condition. City inspectors say more than a dozen adults were living in the rectory at Greater Bible Way Temple.

Inspectors say they found an insect infestation, water damage and a fire alarm that didn’t work.

The blaze destroyed the church’s roof, which officials say will need to be demolished. It will cost millions to fix.

