PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coastal waters in Cape May County, New Jersey and Sussex County, Delaware as Hurricane Dorian churns its way up the coast. The tropical storm warning goes from Fenwick Island, Delaware up to Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey.
The Category 1 storm made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Friday morning.
Beaches under the tropical storm warning could deal with 30 to 40 mph winds, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Seven- to 12-foot waves are expected and that could cause minor erosion and coastal flooding.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. for tidal areas of Delaware and southern New Jersey to account for the next high-tide cycle.
High tides could be one to two feet higher than normal and that could potentially flood out some of the back bays.
In the Delaware Valley, the winds are whipping and clouds are in place as some of Dorian’s outer bands are working their way closer to Philadelphia.
The storm has begun to speed up and will be getting out of here in time for the weekend.
