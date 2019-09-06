  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hahnemann University Hospital, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new developments in the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. Officials say the hospital’s closure — which was scheduled for Friday — has been pushed back one week.

A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the sale of Hahnemann’s residency programs to a consortium of six area hospitals.

Hahnemann filed for bankruptcy in June and has been cutting back on services for months.

