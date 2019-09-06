Comments
Tatnall School defeats McKean 8-7
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Check out highlights from the following games around the region.
Ben Franklin defeats Mastery Charter 8-6
West Philadelphia defeats South Philadelphia 8-6
Camden defeats Winslow Township 24-0
Cherokee defeats Washington Township 51-6
Downingtown East defeats Roman Catholic 39-3
Upper Moreland defeats Upper Perkiomen 26-0
Pottsgrove defeats Boyertown 41-21
The poll for the next Game of the Week begins Sunday, Sept. 8.
