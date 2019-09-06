SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – If you’re driving to the Poconos this weekend, expect some major delays on the Northeast Extension. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed between the Lehigh Valley Interchange and Mahoning Valley Interchange.
Workers need to shut down the highway to demolish and replace a bridge in South Whitehall Township.
The weekend closure should wrap up by 4 a.m. Monday.
You can see the full list of detours below:
SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – LOCAL TRAFFIC:
Exit at Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and take U.S. Route 209 North to State Route 33 South (21.2 miles). Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (18.4 miles). Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange #56 (15.8 miles).
SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – THROUGH TRAFFIC:
Exit at Pocono Exit #95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles). Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 (15.8 miles).
NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC:
Exit at Lehigh Valley Exit #56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles). Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles). Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 (25.1 miles).
STATE ROUTE 309 DETOUR:
SR 309 will be closed at the Turnpike overpass between Chapmans Road and Snowdrift Road. Motorists will be directed to Route 22 and Route 100.
You must log in to post a comment.