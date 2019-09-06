Driver Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Brief Chase In Spring Garden, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a driver who allegedly tried to run from the scene of a crash in Spring Garden. Investigators say the car the driver wrecked was stolen.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday at Spring Garden Street and Ridge Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a car slammed into a pole.
The driver got out and took off down an alley, triggering a brief chase.
Police eventually caught up and arrested the suspect.
