By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rowhome fire in West Philadelphia has been placed under control. Flames broke out on the 4500 block of Laird Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the fire began on the front porch of a home believed to be vacant. A portion of the roof collapsed causing a huge spark.

The flames spread to other homes around it causing officials to evacuate those homes.

No word if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

