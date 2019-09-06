Comments
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A rowhome fire in West Philadelphia has been placed under control. Flames broke out on the 4500 block of Laird Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials say the fire began on the front porch of a home believed to be vacant. A portion of the roof collapsed causing a huge spark.
The flames spread to other homes around it causing officials to evacuate those homes.
No word if anyone was injured.
