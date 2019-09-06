



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video shows the moments a Philadelphia police officer shot a man with a box cutter. The man survived, but now many want to know why the officer didn’t try something less lethal.

The officer who opened fire is Mateo Garcia-Cardona and he has since been placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues.

Upset and angry, more than a dozen protesters temporarily blocked the intersection of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia on Friday, in response to Monday’s police shooting of Darin Lee.

“Why not taze him or why not use a nightstick or something like that?” one protester said.

Protestors shut down intersection of Allegheny and Front Streets— protesting shooting of a man with a box cutter. pic.twitter.com/WpQdywzo61 — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) September 6, 2019

Newly obtained cell phone video shows officers surrounding the 31-year-old on Monday evening after police say they spotted Lee jumping onto an SUV door and reaching inside before the driver sped off.

55 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Breeder Soon Will Be Up For Adoption

“When they pulled up, he was climbing on a vehicle,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “Let go of the vehicle and then they confronted him.”

Ground video shows Lee with what investigators say is a box cutter in his hand as police back up, demanding that he drop it. Lee then continued forward and was shot five times.

Lee’s father, Darrell Lee, says his son suffers from mental illness and also suffers from addiction.

Reading Day Care Teacher Charged With Molesting Second Boy, Prosecutors Say

“He’s fighting for his life,” he said. “I have mixed emotions. I’m sad. I’m mad. Confused. Just don’t understand.”

Regardless, Darrell Lee believes police used excessive force during their encounter with his son.

“They could have maced him, they could have done a whole lot of other things,” he said.

Coulter says Garcia-Cardona was wearing a body camera. That video is also being reviewed.

Lee, meanwhile, faces robbery and aggravated assault charges.